Video: Davido Dances With Christian Louboutin at Idris Elba’s Wedding

Davido continues to put Nigeria on the map.
Recall that actor-DJ Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in Morocco on Friday, at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. The couple reportedly paid tribute to their exotic wedding destination with a “colors of the Souk”-themed dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena hotel.
And it turns out Nigeria’s Davido was the artiste who performed for them at their after-wedding party. And from the clip, the singer is seen dancing with the famous red bottoms designer, Christian Louboutin.
Check out the video and photos below:
Press play ▶️ Sum up 👑 @idriselba 🇬🇭 🇸🇱 @sabrinadhowre wedding .. #africatotheworld🌍🌏🌎 beautiful, blessed, joy for them 🙏🏿🖤🖤🙏🏿 bride and groom grooving …. his video has @louboutinworld creator #redbottoms like, “am going to show Afro Pop king 🤴@davidoofficial how to move in them shoes “. It’s a classic one …. OBO unifier . Dance : red bottom dance by OBO and Louboutin Song : “the money”Davido and @baddosneh produced @kiddominant
😅 😅 @idriselba “Efe l want kid bro @davidoofficial to come surprise my wife, this CANNOT leak, and we can’t have anyone know “ my goodness, @missamadi myself @ronawigs2.0 @oronde had to do major operation . Missing luggages, wrong suits, 16 hour flights, pj ✈️.. OBO 👑 did his thing, and boy was @sabrinadhowre surprised …. powered by @stealthmgmt “always for fam, we take that seriously “Davido 🙏🏿🖤🙏🏿 I share footage later, stingy with my stuff, all these blogs ripping my footage and no credit . Done with that . 🤓 we should be able to sue for that you know … @tiesdor