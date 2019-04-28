Video: Davido Dances With Christian Louboutin at Idris Elba’s Wedding

Davido continues to put Nigeria on the map.

Recall that actor-DJ Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in Morocco on Friday, at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. The couple reportedly paid tribute to their exotic wedding destination with a “colors of the Souk”-themed dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena hotel.

And it turns out Nigeria’s Davido was the artiste who performed for them at their after-wedding party. And from the clip, the singer is seen dancing with the famous red bottoms designer, Christian Louboutin.

Check out the video and photos below:

