Video: Check Out How the BBNaija After Party Went Down

The winner of the BBNaija lockdown edition, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe was crowned on Sunday, September 27, to roaring applause from Nigeria but the celebration didn’t end there.

All participants of the reality TV show except Erica, alongside Ebuka, housemates from previous seasons, fans and friends of the show, gathered to celebrate the end of another successful season in an epic party.

Videos from the scene showed the ex-housemates of BBNaija having a swell time as they boogied down. Not surprising at all was the usual Laycon and Nengi party behaviour which was not missing during the night.

Check out clips from the epic party that went down.


