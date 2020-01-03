Video: Burna Boy Fan Alleges She Got Injured During a Scuffle Involving the Singer’s Team

A Nigerian woman has shared the disturbing of the moment she got injured during a fight involving Burna Boy, his team, and some unknown persons.

According to the unnamed woman, the incident recently happened in a club she was visiting, that when the fight broke out, Burna did little to quell the situation and also did not sympathise with her after she showed him her injury.

“In his pathetic way of trying to comfort me he sarcastically yelled ‘go to the hospital’ and drove off in the night with his girlfriend,” she said, adding, “I came all the way from the United States to enjoy my holidays, now I’m just here trying to recover from these injuries that he and his team have caused.”

See the video below:

