Video: Big Brother Naija Housemates, Ka3na and Praise Having Sex

Big Brother Naija #Lockdown housemates, Praise and Ka3na were caught on tape getting freaky under the sheets.

The duo got into it after a game of truth or dare played by the housemates in the wee hours of the morning.

During the game, Ka3na who is separated from her 64-year-old British husband got downright freaky as she was dared to kiss fellow housemate Ozo and also fondle Laycon’s privates.

After the game, 28-year-old Praise Nelson who is engaged and has a son, proceeded to the room where himself and Ka3na got down to it on national TV.

