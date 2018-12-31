Video: Air Force Bombs Bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian air force (NAF) has launched air strikes on a hideout allegedly being used by bandits in Tsamari, Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara state to terrorise residents.

Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of air force, disclosed this on Sunday, saying the air task force (ATF) confirmed the presence of bandits armed with high calibre weapons at the location.

Bandits have wreaked havoc in the north-west state despite the efforts of government and security agencies to check their activities.

The marauders killed an unspecified number of soldiers at a forest in Doburu, Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

In the wake of the killings, Governor Abdulaziz Yari joined many in calling for a state of emergency to address the mayhem.

