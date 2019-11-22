Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Officially Canceled

THR is reporting that the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been officially canceled.

Per the outlet:

L Brands CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer said during a company quarterly call that as the fashion show hopped between ABC and CBS over recent years, “we didn’t see a material impact on the next few days results.” Explaining how Victoria’s Secret will make up for the loss of publicity that came from the show, he said, “We’ll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the Fashion Show.”

The exec added, “With that said, it was a very important part of the brand building of this business and was an important aspect of the brand and a remarkable marketing achievement.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began in 1995 but did not air an hourlong special until 2001, starting with ABC. Often dressed in six-inch heels, sparkling lingerie and massive wings, models walked new styles alongside musical performances by stars like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

And in August, amid the brand’s Jeffrey Epstein controversy, declining sales and image problems, Victoria’s Secret hired its first transgender model, Valentina Sampaio, and saw L Brands’ chief marketing officer Edward Razek resign.