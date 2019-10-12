Victoria Kimani Inserts Herself In MI Abaga and Vector tha Viper’s Feud

Victoria Kimani finally found the opportunity to express her feelings about MI Abaga, and she did that amid the ongoing feud between the legendary rapper and Vector tha Viper.

Recall that Vector responded to MI’s last week diss with a new record, Judas the Rat, and this has since been a trending conversation on social media. But while many hip-hop fans talked about the lyric quality and content of Vector’s comeback, Victoria chose to make personal attacks.

Damn man ….. Vector just killed the [rat],” she wrote, adding, “ May it RIP.” And when folks called her out, she added, without elaborating on why she chose to attack MI: “Karma is a beautiful thing.”

See her tweets below:

 

