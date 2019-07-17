Victoria Kimani Calls Out Beyonce for Excluding Kenyans From ‘Lion King’ Album

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Victoria Kimani Calls Out Beyonce for Excluding Kenyans From ‘Lion King’ Album

Victoria Kimani has taken to her Twitter to express her disappointment after Beyonce dropped the tracklist of the album she curated for the ‘Lion King’ album.

In case you missed it, the album features Nigeria’s Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Tekno, Mr. Eazi; Ghana’s Shatta Wale, and many other African artistes.

While many people celebrated this ‘love letter’, as Beyonce described it, Kimani has now noted the loud absence of Kenyans or even east Africans, on whose land and culture the movie is based.

“As much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans …. The obvious exclusion of Kenyans / East Africans on this Soundtrack is Depressing…. The movie was based on KENYA,” she tweeted. And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

,

Related Posts

Afrobeats No. 1 Group SHiiKANE Drops New EP, ‘N.W.A’

July 17, 2019

Binta Diamond Reacts to Claims that Wizkid Physically Abused Jada Pollock

July 17, 2019

Wizkid’s Manager and Baby’s Mother Accuses Him of Domestic Violence

July 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *