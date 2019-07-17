Victoria Kimani Calls Out Beyonce for Excluding Kenyans From ‘Lion King’ Album

Victoria Kimani has taken to her Twitter to express her disappointment after Beyonce dropped the tracklist of the album she curated for the ‘Lion King’ album.

In case you missed it, the album features Nigeria’s Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Tekno, Mr. Eazi; Ghana’s Shatta Wale, and many other African artistes.

While many people celebrated this ‘love letter’, as Beyonce described it, Kimani has now noted the loud absence of Kenyans or even east Africans, on whose land and culture the movie is based.

“As much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans …. The obvious exclusion of Kenyans / East Africans on this Soundtrack is Depressing…. The movie was based on KENYA,” she tweeted. And she said a lot more.

Rafiki, Simba & Nala ARE KENYAN — VICTORIA KIMANI (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) July 16, 2019

As much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans …. The obvious exclusion of Kenyans / East Africans on this Soundtrack is Depressing…. The movie was based on KENYA 🇰🇪 — VICTORIA KIMANI (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) July 16, 2019

That’s fine …. Our Queen forgot about US. WE were not represented in her love letter to us. It hurts. That’s all . https://t.co/LVTCOjnkUZ — VICTORIA KIMANI (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) July 16, 2019