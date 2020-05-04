Victoria Inyama Speaks About Surviving Domestic Violence

Victoria Inyama opened up, once again, about the vicious domestic violence she endure during her marriage.

The mental health expert spoke about this during an Instagram Live session recently, during which she advised fans in unhealthy situations to get out, rather than die in silence.

She captioned the video:

I had a very therapeutic time yesterday on @missmalinsara Instagram live……So many things I hadn’t voiced out, so many I still haven’t said…No Shame! NO APPOLOGIES!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 I am still on the final stages of being free from him….I always wonder why he still hasn’t DIVORCED me since I am such a BAD person, I thought men Divorce bad women 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Anyways, I can tell you everything thing about a Narcissistic Person…… Plsssss I beg anyone in an Abusive relationship to pls leave….There’s help out there…..there are charities…. there’s also the police… I lived in Fear for Years… calling on Pastors & doing Religion all the while slowly dying 💔 Please don’t be like me…….#leave #getoutfast.

Watch the clip below:

