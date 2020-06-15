Victoria Inyama Calls Out Anita Joseph Over That Marital Rape Video

Victoria Inyama has taken to her Instagram to share a note for Anita Joseph and her ilk who do not believe that marital rape is a thing.

In case you missed the drama: Anita talked about a friend who was raped by her husband and who wanted to report the incident to the police. But Anita dismissed the woman’s trauma, before going on to say that men have the right to their wives’ bodies and have the rights to demand sex even when the women say no.

“Which one be say your husband rape you, are you mad?” said the dense actress, and even when her own husband tried to disagree with her because, no means no, no matter your relationship with the person demanding sex, Anita still insisted.

Watch the shocking video here.

Some of those who called Anita out included Tonto Dikeh, and now Victoria Inyama has shared her own story, defined what marital rape is, and spoke about how traumatic it can be.

She wrote:

Marital Rape is a form of Domestic violence & sexual Abuse, historically sex within marriage was regarded as a right of the spouses,But engaging in the act without the spouse’s consent & then Penetrating in now widely classified as Rape! Marital Rape is more widely experienced by women than men. Cultural practices, Religion & societal ideologies contribute to its acceptance. Circumstances do vary but Because it’s a Norm Doesn’t Make It Right! ⁉️⁉️

Watch her video below:

