Victoria Inyama Bags a New Degree From the University of East London

Congratulations to Victoria Inyama!
The iconic actress took to her Instagram recently to reveal that she has bagged a new degree, something she couldn’t do while in an abusive relationship.
She wrote.
This university gave me back all d Confidence/Self worth/ self esteem I lost in all my years of Domestic Abuse: A university where d lecturers really care about d students/ was taught to always think outside d box/reason intelligently.
See her psots below:
This university gave me back all d Confidence/Self worth/ self esteem I lost in all my years of Domestic Abuse…… ………………………………:A university where d lecturers really care about d students/ was taught to always think outside d box/reason intelligently ……. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute…. Hopefully back in a bit for another round 📜
My darling beautiful Daughter screamed so loud, I could hear her from d stage….. My darling @destiny_love36 also screamed like ……… 😅😅😅. I finished it…. for myself… my children…. my sisters @joychicoejiro @destiny_love36 @osodieme @bouquiset @@verasamue @deeiwuoha @simplybam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 For my fans… Genuine pals/friends…. God bless you All oooo I bow to shake hands too… I now accept I am too Humble 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 Am still on d matter😅😅😅❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️