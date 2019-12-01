Victoria Inyama Bags a New Degree From the University of East London

Congratulations to Victoria Inyama!

The iconic actress took to her Instagram recently to reveal that she has bagged a new degree, something she couldn’t do while in an abusive relationship.

She wrote.

This university gave me back all d Confidence/Self worth/ self esteem I lost in all my years of Domestic Abuse: A university where d lecturers really care about d students/ was taught to always think outside d box/reason intelligently.

See her psots below: