Victoria Inyama Bags a New Degree From the University of East London

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Victoria Inyama Bags a New Degree From the University of East London

Congratulations to Victoria Inyama!

The iconic actress took to her Instagram recently to reveal that she has bagged a new degree, something she couldn’t do while in an abusive relationship.

She wrote.

This university gave me back all d Confidence/Self worth/ self esteem I lost in all my years of Domestic Abuse: A university where d lecturers really care about d students/ was taught to always think outside d box/reason intelligently.

See her psots below:

Related Posts

Red TV Rave: Jidenna, Wizkid, Burna Boy & More Thrill the Crowd

December 1, 2019

Comedian Mr Hyenana Apologises for Sexually Assaulting a Woman

November 30, 2019

Actress Iyabo Osadare is Reportedly Dead

November 30, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *