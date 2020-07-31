Victoria Inyama Advises Women to Dress Appropriately to Avoid Being Raped

Victoria Inyama has advised women to dress appropriately to avoid being raped.
The former Nollywood actress took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the rape situation in the Nigerian scene and how women can better protect themselves.
She insisted that her post wasn’t about bashing women but since the Nigerian government is yet to take rape cases seriously, women, excluding minors, aged and vulnerable ones should dress how they would like to be addressed.
See her post below.
View this post on Instagram
It's obvious to me that the Nigerian government is not really ready to put a fixed penalty to Rape and so l beg my ladies (minus the minors or aged victims) to plsssss 👗 dress in appropriate clothing so as to reduce the trigger for the perpetrators……A lot of these Perpetrators have underlying mental health issues & being around them in certain clothing is a trigger…..sadly the victim still gets to be shamed & ridiculed, so since this government is Not ready to do much, it would be wise to safeguard yourself. Yes it's not about the dressing some will say & compare with Europe & America but remember they take Rape cases seriously unlike Nigerian…..Think about it🤔 #notorape #notodomesticviolence