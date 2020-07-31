Victoria Inyama Advises Women to Dress Appropriately to Avoid Being Raped

Victoria Inyama has advised women to dress appropriately to avoid being raped.

The former Nollywood actress took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the rape situation in the Nigerian scene and how women can better protect themselves.

She insisted that her post wasn’t about bashing women but since the Nigerian government is yet to take rape cases seriously, women, excluding minors, aged and vulnerable ones should dress how they would like to be addressed.

See her post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

