Victoria Inyama has some words for people whose toxic exes want to revive their relationship.

In the video posted on her Instagram, the former actress advised people to “run” whenever their toxic or violent exes come back begging to revive their relationship.. Because, according to her, “toxic people never change.”

She continued, “Don’t ever expect someone who showed you hatred to ever show you love,” and many of her fans have agreed with her post.

Watch her below:

