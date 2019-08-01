Victor Osimhen joins Lille on 5-year Deal

French Ligue side Lille LOSC have completed the signing of Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen from Belgian First Division A club Sporting Charleroi.

20-year-old Osimhen penned a five-year deal that will keep him at the Stade Pierre Mauroy until 2024.

This is his second transfer this summer after Sporting Charleroi permanently signed him from Wolfsburg in June.

Osimhen impressed during his loan spell at Chaleroi last season, scoring 20 goals in 36 matches across all competitions for the Zebras.

Ligue 1 outfit moved for the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner to boost their attacking strength following the imminent exit of Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao.

Osimhen was a member of the Nigeria team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

His only appearance in the tournament was the third-place match against Tunisia that ended 1-0, in favour of the Super Eagles.