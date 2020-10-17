Victor Osimehin Celebrates Serie A Goal with #EndSARS

Victor Osimehin scored his first ever Serie A goal on Saturday, October 17, 2020 and celebrated in the most befitting way for the current Nigerian clime.

The Super Eagles striker scored his first ever goal since joining Italian club side, Napoli and in the 43rd minute against Atalanta.

Victor Osimehin who had earlier tweeted support for #EndSARS protest via his twitter account, held a white teeshirt which had the inscription, “End Police Brutality in Nigeria”.

The striker is currently on a 5-year deal with Napoli after the club paid the record sum of 80 million Euros to French side, Lille a Club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

