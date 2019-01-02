Victor Moses Vows to Bounce Back in 2019

Nigerian star Victor Moses is confident of making a fresh start in 2019 after finding regular game time hard to come by at Chelsea last year.

Moses who had a stellar campaign with Chelsea in 2018, featuring regularly as the Blues lifted the English FA Cup last season, has gone from been one of Antonio Conte’s main man in the right wing-back role to almost a forgotten man under Maurizio Sarri.

The 27-year-old made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League, with another two showings off the bench in the Europa League and one start in the Carabao Cup, raising concerns his days at the bridge are numbered.

He however remains upbeat about his prospects, taking to Twitter on New Year day to announce his resolve.

“2018 was a year to remember and now it’s time to make 2019 even better. Happy New Year everyone,” Moses Tweeted.

Moses who has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, will hope to make Chelsea’s English Premier League match day squad for their clash against Southampton on Wednesday.

He last featured as a 57th-minute substitute for Willian in the Blues 3-1 defeat of BATE Borisov in a Europa League game on October 25 at Stamford Bridge.

Wish him well…