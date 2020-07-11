Victor Moses shows off stunning new look after getting rid of trademark locks

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses has debuted a new hairdo after removing his trademark dreadlocks.

The 29-year-old, who plays as a wing-back for Inter Milan, on loan from Premier League club Chelsea took to Instagram to show off his new haircut after getting a clean trim from celebrity barber, Ahmed Alsanawi of AStarBarbers.

See his new look below.

Moses started off his career in England with Crystal Palace, before moving on to Wigan Athletic and later Chelsea and Liverpool where he played for a season on loan.

He announced his retirement from the Nigerian national team in 2018 after playing all three games in the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

