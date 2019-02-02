Victor Moses Scores on Fenerbahce Debut

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses scored on his debut for struggling Turkish Super League side, Fenerbahçe, in their 2-0 win over Goztepe on Friday evening.

Moses, 28, came on for Andre Ayew, scorer of the first goal, in the 64th minute and sealed the win nine minutes later with his first strike in Turkish football.

Fenerbahçe had won only once in seven league games and flirting with relegation, prompting the switch for Moses – who is expected to give the Istanbul outfit a lift as well as reignite his career following a hellish spell under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

The former Chelsea winger advanced with the ball just inside the opposition’s half, laid it off for Jailson who returned the favour, picking out the galloping Moses in the six-yard box to finish off the move he started.

The former Wigan player only played twice for the London club under Sarri, which triggered his move to the former Turkish League champions on an 18- month loan deal late in the January transfer window.

Moses abruptly retired from the Super Eagles to focus on his club career in the wake of Nigeria’s group stage exit at the World Cup, but there have been rumours he could make a return to the national team for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.