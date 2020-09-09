Victor Moses hailed for making secret donation to former club Wigan

Nigerian international Victor Moses has been lauded for making a secret donation to help former club Wigan Athletic.

The laudable gesture by the former Super Eagles winger was made public by Caroline Molyneux, Chairperson of the official Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club.

Molyneux was quoted by Wigan Today: “Wow – what can we say? When Victor got in touch to say he wanted to help by donating such a substantial amount, I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing – it’s such an incredible gesture.

“Victor wanted to make the donation and remain anonymous, but we simply had to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves. Victor’s contribution has taken us past £650,000 and to within £100,000 of our next target of £750,000.

“We are so thankful to Victor for his support. He is an excellent footballer, a true role model, and someone we always enjoyed watching at the DW Stadium – he will always be welcome back here, even more so now!.”

Moses who played for the club between 2010 and 2012 took to Instagram to reveal why he made the donation.

“Wigan Athletic will always have a special place in my heart,” he posted on Instagram.

“I have so many incredible memories from my time there and the people of Wigan and everyone associated with the club have always been so good to me and my family.

“We must do all we can to protect the future of this great club.”

