Victor Moses Completes Loan Move to Fenerbahce

emmanuel

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has moved to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan until the end of next season, the Premier League club has announced.

The former Super Eagles star joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and helped the team win the Premier League title in 2017, when he was deployed mainly as a wing-back under then-manager Antonio Conte.

Moses, who won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 and the FA Cup last year, has struggled for game time under Maurizio Sarri this season.

The 28-year-old winger not played for Chelsea since the end of October, prompting his move away from West London.

