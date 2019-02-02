Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Breaks Silence After His Helicopter Crash-Landed

Yemi Osinbajo is thankful.

The Vice President of the nation has taken to his Twitter to confirm that he is unhurt after news surfaced that the helicopter he was traveling with crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi State.

“We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well,” he said. Adding, “We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue # NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State.”

See his tweet below:

And see the video take from the crash site: