Vice President Yemi Osibajo is a Grandad!

Professor Yemi Osibajo, the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria just became a grandad.

The legal luminary and politician shared the news of his new status via his official Twitter handle on Monday, September 21, 2020.

He revealed that his daughter, Oludamilola who got married in March 2018 to Bola Shagaya’s son, Oluseun Bakare, had welcomed a son.

Yemi Osibajo tweeted;

“All glory to GOD! I am now a grandad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband, Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning!”

