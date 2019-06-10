Vettel Penalty Gifts Hamilton Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for Mercedes in controversial fashion on Sunday after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel crossed the finish line first but was given a five-second penalty.

Vettel, who started from pole, took the chequered flag ahead of Hamilton but there was no celebration in the Ferrari corner as the furious German was demoted to second after being slapped with the penalty for a dangerous re-entry after running off the track.

Under pressure from Hamilton, Vettel threw away the race on lap 48 when he went too hard into the turn-three chicane and ran on to the grass, returning to the circuit just ahead of the Briton who was forced to brake sharply or face being pushed into the wall.

The race continued with the incident under investigation and a few laps later when Vettel was told of the decision the four-time world champion exploded, venting his anger over the team radio.

“I had nowhere to go. Seriously, I had nowhere to go,” fumed Vettel. “They are stealing the race from us.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” continued Vettel. “Seriously, you need to be an absolute blind man to let him pass and not control your car – where am I supposed to go?

“This is a wrong world, this is not fair.”

At the same time, Mercedes were telling Hamilton to just “stay in Vettel’s gearbox” and take a gifted victory.

“Not the way I wanted to win,” said Hamilton, after collecting his fifth win of the season and equalling Michael Schumacher’s Canadian record of seven victories on the island circuit.

The victory, sweet or not, boosted Hamilton’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to 162 points, 29 clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas and 62 ahead of Vettel.

Mercedes also padded out their advantage in the constructors’ standings to 295 with Ferrari on 172.