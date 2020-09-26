Veteran Singer, Baba Fryo Cries Out for Help for His Depression

Veteran Singer, Baba Fryo Cries Out for Help for His Depression

Baba Fryo, has cried out for help to family, friends, well wishers, the government of Delta State and of Rivers State.

The veteran musician, a well known name in the 1990s and early 2000s who ruled the airwaves with hits like ‘Dem go dey Pise’ and gala dance moves, took to his social media to announce that he is currently suffering from depression.

In a post on Instagram, Baba Fryo who requested help and saving wrote in block letters;

“I’M HAVING A SERIOUS DEPRESSION”.

We hope family and friends reach out to the singer at this time and he is able to get the help he needs.

