Veteran Rapper Lord of Ajasa is Reportedly Battling Peptic Ulcer

Lord of Ajasa is ill and reportedly needs all the help he can get.
According to Alariwo of Africa, the veteran rapper whose real name is Olusegun Osaniyi has been battling peptic ulcer. Now he needs funds so he can undergo an operation and also get the best medical care possible.
The rapper currently is on admission at the Ikorodu General Hospital where he’s receiving treatment.
See the post below, as shared by Alariwo:
My dear colleagues, Our brother, Legendary Nigerian Afro hip hop artist and pioneer of yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi aka lord of ajasa is criticality ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic Ulcer operation..He's currently at ikorodu general hospital, where he's receiving treatment..However, he needs to be moved to a better and more equipped hospital so as to get the BEST medical attention..I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband..When i called ajasa earlier today, he ajasa confirmed that the story is true..Let's all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is to small..Supporting him financially to stay alive is the best remedy than saying sorry, which we reject in JESUS name. Send your donation to his account details: 0015198342 Osaniyi olusegun GTB..GOD Bless us all #Letshelpajasa #Supportajssa #Nacok #Nobelie #Moveajasatoabetterhospital