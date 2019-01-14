Veteran Rapper Lord of Ajasa is Reportedly Battling Peptic Ulcer

Lord of Ajasa is ill and reportedly needs all the help he can get.

According to Alariwo of Africa, the veteran rapper whose real name is Olusegun Osaniyi has been battling peptic ulcer. Now he needs funds so he can undergo an operation and also get the best medical care possible.

The rapper currently is on admission at the Ikorodu General Hospital where he’s receiving treatment.

See the post below, as shared by Alariwo: