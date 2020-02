Patience Oseni is dead.

According to PM News, this was confirmed by her daughter, Augusta Akomolafe. The circumstance surrounding her death, however, was not made public.

Oseni rose to fame in 1995 when she made her debut in ‘Deadly Passion.’ She later went on to star in other Nollywood films, including the timeless classic, ‘End Of The Wicked.’

Fans are currently mourning her on social media.