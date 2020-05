Chizoba Bosah is dead.

According to Yes NG, the actress the Nollywood actress who is famous for her role in Living in Bondage died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Lagos. And sources close to the actress claim that her health had deteriorated following a long battling with diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure.

Bosah, a graduate of Theatre Arts, was married for 15 years to Sam Boye.

She was 52.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook