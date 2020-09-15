Veteran Nollywood Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Bags Law Degree

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has bagged a law degree after being called to bar following the completion of his studies at the Nigerian law school.

The legal luminary shared the exciting news of his latest academic feat on Instagram, posing in the full regalia of his profession.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who wrote;

“To God be all the glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR (Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).

Congratulations to him!

