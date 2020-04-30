Veteran Bollywood Actor, Rishi Kapoor, Dies at Age 67

Rishi Kapoor is reportedly dead.

According to CNN, his family representative confirmed that the veteran Bollywood actor died in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September following treatment in New York. Sadly, he passed away peacefully on Thursday morning.

Addressing this in a statement, his rep said: “The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Kapoor was 67.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

