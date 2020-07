Tricia Eseigbe Kerry has welcomed a baby girl with her husband after 10 years of marriage.

The veteran actress and host of TV show, ‘Bold Faces’, birthed her bundle of joy on her birthday, July 14.

Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to congratulate the new parents as Monalisa Chinda Coker shared the news in her Instagram page along with a picture of the newborn and some photos from Tricia Eseigbe’s pregnancy shoot.

Check out the pictures below.

