Veteran Actress, Shan George is Engaged, Shows Off Stunning Ring

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George is engaged and set to walk down the aisle sometime soon.

The Cross Rivers native shared the exciting news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9.

Shan George who has been married about three times in the past, revealed that her mystery fiancé is also from Cross Rivers State as she showed off the stunning circle cut ring with which she was proposed to.

She captioned the photo;

“As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too,”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

