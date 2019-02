LIB is reporting that actress Funmilayo Ogunsola is dead.

According to the blogger, the veteran who is famous for her role as Ijewuru, one of the wives in the popular TV show, I Show Pepper, died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Ibadan.

Her family had yet to release an official statement as at press time, however, fans of the icon have taken to their social media to mourn her.

We will return with more details.