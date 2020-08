Chinyere Wilfred has lost her dear mother to the cold hands of death.

The bereaved actress shared the news of her loss on Instagram on Sunday.

Many condolence messages have been pouring in for the Nollywood veteran who shared a photo of her late mother with the simple caption; “R.I.P MAMA.

We pray for fortitude for Chinyere Wilfred and the rest of her family to bear the loss.

