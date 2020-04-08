Veteran actor Ukwak Asuquo, who played Boniface in Village Headmaster, is dead

Veteran actor, Ukwak Asuquo, who was famous for playing the role of Boniface in the classic Television show, The Village Headmaster, has died.

His passing was announced by the Public Relations Officer of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Coker.

Coker said in the statement that AGN would do all within its powers to give Asuquo a befitting burial.

The statement reads in part:

“With deep sorrow and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the demise of Mr Uwak Auquo, popularly known as Boniface in the rested television drama series, The Village Headmaster…”

See screenshot of the announcement below…