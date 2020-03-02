Veteran actor, Pa Kasumu, is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, is dead.

Pa Kasumu’s death was announced by Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 1, 2020, saying the actor died after a brief illness.

She wrote, “Our model veteran actor Pa Kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow.

“It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa Kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost.

“We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

Pa Kasumu was 67.