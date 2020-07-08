Veteran Actor, Pa. James Allegedly Receives House Gift from Funke Akindele After Flood Overran His Apartment

Funke Akindele is heaven sent especially to the family of veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde popular called Pa. James/ Ajirebi.

The ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ creator reportedly gifted her senior colleague with a house after flood overran and destroyed part of his Oke Isagun home in Oke Odo LGA.

In a now deleted Instagram post, actress Kemi Korede announced Akindele’s magnanimity writing;

“On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you. God bless you so much for your good heart. your type is so rare..you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where there seems to be no way,” she said.

Pa. James’ son had cried out for help and government intervention following the incessant rainfall leading to the canal in the area overflowing and dumping its contents in the houses in the area.

