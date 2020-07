Veteran Nollywood actor, Jimmy Johnson known for his role in the iconic NTA series; Village Headmaster, has passed away.

The artist who played the role of Okoro in the longest running sitcom on NTA (from 1968-1988) died at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

He was reported to have been receiving treatment at a hospital in Garki, Abuja, after taking ill.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

