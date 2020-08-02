Veteran Actor and Face of Quaker Oats, Wilford Brimley, Dead at 85

Brimley was a beloved actor and a strong advocate for diabetes awareness, who had been deeply immersed in TV and film ever since he sprang to the spotlight in the ’70s, following his roles in cult classics like The Thing, Cocoon, and Hard Target, as well as some iconic shows like Seinfield.

Some of those who have taken to social media to mourn him include long time partners Dominic Mancini, who shared a heartfelt message to honor his memory and talk about how impactful his career was.

“To know Wilford, was to love Wilford,” Mancini wrote. “He had an amazing career, and sliced through the screen with his dry wit, stoic stature, and powerful coveyance. His unique blend of unexpected comedy and inedible storytelling will always remain unmatched.”

Brimley was 85.