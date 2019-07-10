‘Very Stupid Guy’ – Trump Blasts UK Ambassador after Explosive Leak

The ongoing diplomatic rift between the U.K. and the U.S. took a turn for the worse after President Donald Trump lashed out at the British government over leaked memos that revealed harsh criticism of the White House by its ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch.

Trump called Ambassador Kim Darroch a “very stupid guy” who was “foisted upon the United States” by the U.K., before reiterating attacks on the “failed Brexit negotiation” of outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is stepping down after failing to get her government to agree a deal for Britain’s departure from the E.U.

The President claimed he “[doesn’t] know” Darroch, who has served as the U.K.’s ambassador since January 2016, “but [has] been told he is a pompous fool.”

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Diplomatic cables written by Darroch were published Sunday in the British paper the Mail on Sunday, covering a period from summer 2017 to last month.

“As seen from here, we don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction driven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” Darroch wrote in one memo.

The British government has apologized for the leak, calling it “mischievous behavior” and launching an inquiry into how the comments became public.

On Monday, Trump disinvited Darroch from an official dinner hosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“We will no longer deal with him,” the President said, casting uncertainty over Darroch’s ability to perform his diplomatic role in Washington.