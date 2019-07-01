Verstappen Wins Austrian GP to End Mercedes Streak

Max Verstappen retained his victory for Red Bull in a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday following a stewards’ hearing.

The 21-year-old Dutchman won the race after forcing his way past Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in a wheel-bashing passing move two laps from the end of the race.

Largely considered a shot in the arm for Formula One after the soporific French GP, the incident was still swiftly put under official investigation by the race stewards, who confirmed the result nearly three hours after the race ended.

In a statement, the FIA said: “We did not consider that either driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident. We consider that this is a racing incident.”

The outcome meant more disappointment for Ferrari after they were on the wrong side of a stewards’ decision in Canada, where Sebastian Vettel was deprived of victory after he had won the race.

That race was handed to Mercedes’ defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who had finished second.

Verstappe’s barnstorming victory in Austria came after a thrilling charge following a terrible start that saw him drop to seventh on the opening lap, after starting alongside pole sitter Leclerc on the front row of the grid. Both drivers made up the youngest front row in F1 history.

It was the 21-year-old Dutchman’s sixth career win and ended Mercedes record run of eight straight wins this season and ten overall.

Leclerc finished second for Ferrari ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, Vettel and Hamilton.

Hamilton now has 197 points in the drivers’ standings, 31 ahead of Bottas, with Verstappen third on 126.