Vera Wang Celebrates 71st Birthday With Age-Defying Photos

Vera Wang has just turned 71 and no one believes this!

The fashion designer took to her Instagram to share a series of photos in celebration of the occasion. First she shared a throwback photo from her 69th birthday in 2018, including birthday cakes shaped like croissants, hotdogs and takeout containers.

“2018. Bday. Some of my fav things….Cakes galore….“ she captioned the post.

The fashion designer shared another funny photo for her birthday, posting a pre-social distancing photo with two friends kissing the cheek of an illustrated mask of the birthday girl.

“Another bday special …. this one took me by surprise!!!!” she wrote. “Pre-covid world. No social distancing even with a mask!”

Wang also showed off her rainbow manicure in a series of photos to support Pride Month and the five year anniversary of marriage equality on June 26. The designer donned a sports bra and coordinating leggings to show off her toned figure. “PRIDE Workout,” she simply captioned the post.

For her birthday, she shared photos of herself hugging a huge teddy bear, with the caption that read: “Huggy Bear … 🧸❤️ when it rains on your birthday, a raincoat comes in handy!”

Check out her latest photos below:

