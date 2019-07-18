Vera Sidika Shuts Down Claims That She is Bankrupt, Explains Source of Income

Vera Sidika has been forced to address the rumour making rounds that she is now broke.

Recall that the socialite recently shared a new photo which shows her much-darkened complexion and noted that she chose to cease bleaching her skin. While many fans welcomed the news, some folks claimed she stopped bleaching because she can no longer afford that lifestyle.

Which is why Vera is setting the records straight.

Speaking with Clouds FM, she said, per LIB:

“Some (people) claimed that I was broke so I couldn’t afford to maintain myself, I have businesses honey so I am good…It was a one-off thing (the skin lightening procedure) so people who are saying that I’m broke maybe think that I get to do this every day but it’s not the case. Making club appearances is a side hustle, I also have Veetox and a beauty Parlour. Veetox is really big because I have no competition. Veetox gets sold out every other time and I don’t even push it as much because it markets itself through word of mouth. I sell it not only in Kenya but other parts of Africa. I have in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria and I’m getting into Ghana soon. “When I’m in Kenya, my club appearance fee is different from Tanzania, Uganda or going to China or Malaysia or even the USA. Because when I travel to America to host an event I consider it’s like 25-hour flight, so that’s like a whole day wasted, then you just won’t just do the club appearance and leave you have to rest for like 3 days. International shows are more expensive. My international fee is from 6,000 dollars (Ksh600, 000) upwards, the promoter purchases a first class ticket and books me into a 5-star hotel. When it’s a show in East Africa I am a bit more flexible since it’s about an hour’s flight so I charge at least 3,000 dollars and locally in Nairobi I charge 2,000 dollars.”