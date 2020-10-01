Vera Sidika Got a Pre-birthday Gift, She’s Engaged!

Vera Sidika will be walking down the aisle any day now as she just announced her engagement on social media.

The Kenyan socialite who was a year older on Wednesday, September 30, revealed that her man got down on his knees to ask the question, “will you marry me?”

31-year-old Vera Sidika, noted that the proposal which according to her was a pre-birthday gift, occurred a week ago, on Thursday, September 24.

The businesswoman was quick to state that her engagement feels unreal and like a dream as she didn’t expect that she would be wearing an engagement ring in 2020.

Showing off her latest jewellery, she wrote,

“Sweethearts your girl got engaged on 24th September. It was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it and just like that, like a dream…I’m engaged! To the most amazing human being ever!

“Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1feom day 1 & I pray forever. May God lead us on. It’s my birthday today but let’s celebrate BOTH! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”

Congratulations to Vera Sidika.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

