Venita Akpofure Shades #BBNaija Vee Over Underwear Drama, Calls Her “Toxic”

Apparently, Venita Akpofure is no longer pleased with her relative, Neo and Vee’s relationship in the Big Brother Naija house.

Hours ago, Neo got into another argument with Vee, who accused him of never having her back. And as if that was not all, Vee later made a comment which led to the revelation that Neo washes her panties every time he does their laundry.

As expected, Nigerians quickly hopped on their social media, and thanks to the sexism that sees men as weak if they dare to wash their women’s underwear, they have since been mocking Neo, with many accusing Vee of “emasculating” Neo.

Now, Venita has hopped onto her Twitter to say how she feels about Neo and Vee’s relationship.

And fans aren’t pleased with the drama, too. See some of the reactions below:

