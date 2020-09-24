Venita Akpofure Shades #BBNaija Vee Over Underwear Drama, Calls Her “Toxic”

Apparently, Venita Akpofure is no longer pleased with her relative, Neo and Vee’s relationship in the Big Brother Naija house.

Hours ago, Neo got into another argument with Vee, who accused him of never having her back. And as if that was not all, Vee later made a comment which led to the revelation that Neo washes her panties every time he does their laundry.

As expected, Nigerians quickly hopped on their social media, and thanks to the sexism that sees men as weak if they dare to wash their women’s underwear, they have since been mocking Neo, with many accusing Vee of “emasculating” Neo.

Now, Venita has hopped onto her Twitter to say how she feels about Neo and Vee’s relationship.

Love is blind, and Love can make us do things we wouldn’t normally do. We have all done things we regret in the name of love. The prayer is that you do not love the one that is TOXIC for you. — Venita Akpofure (@VenitaAkpofure) September 24, 2020

And fans aren’t pleased with the drama, too. See some of the reactions below:

So vee is toxic all of a sudden right but when neo was always passing hurtful words to vee when they have issues isn't toxic. to be frank vee made neo a better calm and reserve guy when it comes to handling relationship. They are both in a learning process and when the come out — Harhike💓💞💞 (@Harhike1) September 24, 2020

The girl cast Neo. E pain me but we move 💯 — holyhinks (@holyhinksrhap) September 24, 2020

Yea..one pant is missing…chineke me..ohh, it's there….he knows I'm a clean bitch..waaaaaaaaat? She just casted neo big time..he didnt even know how to reply to Nengi… — C.K. (@frankz_ck) September 24, 2020

Washing pant is not even the problem, the problem is her telling Neo that he doesn't have her back in the house na that one off me totally about her, she expected Neo to challenge Laycon his best friend that she always connive with to yarb Neo all the time..that's hell no for me. — Maryann (@ify_ndubesti) September 24, 2020

I trust you my heart hurts pic.twitter.com/Jvdu6WRErc — ❤️Please retweet/like my pinned tweet❤️ (@Lolly_funk) September 24, 2020

Yes i know, bt sunce she knows they are on live tv, she is not suppose to say it out like dat. Even if u see d manner at which she said it, it looks bad. — Tayo micheal alabi (@Tayo100) September 24, 2020

