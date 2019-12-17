Venita Akpofure Flaunts Her Butt in New Risque Photo

Venita Akpofure has never been one to shay away from flaunting what she’s got, and she has shared a new campaign that has got everyone talking.

The actress-reality-tv-star took to her Instagram today to post a photo of her latest photoshoot in which she is dressed in an elaborate top and a bejeweled skirt that put her bare butt on display. She completed the look with a dramatic ‘fro, and her perfectly beat face.

Check her out below:

