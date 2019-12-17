Venita Akpofure Flaunts Her Butt in New Risque Photo

Venita Akpofure has never been one to shay away from flaunting what she’s got, and she has shared a new campaign that has got everyone talking.
The actress-reality-tv-star took to her Instagram today to post a photo of her latest photoshoot in which she is dressed in an elaborate top and a bejeweled skirt that put her bare butt on display. She completed the look with a dramatic ‘fro, and her perfectly beat face.
Check her out below:
1 5 C O U R A G E noun (origin French) 1. the quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty, danger, pain, etc., without fear; bravery. 2. Obsolete. the heart as the source of emotion. 3. IDIOMS FOR COURAGE have the courage of one's convictions, to act in accordance with one's beliefs, especially in spite of criticism. @pamelamorgannn on THAT BEAT! The ONLY GENIUS @sunmisola_olorunnisola Storm Palette @zaroncosmetics Kinky Straight Weave @darlingnigeria Styling by @ashake_jadesola Top @somethinglabelled Jewelled Skirt @lamis_intimates