Venita Akpofure has taken to her Instagram Story to address the rumours surrounding her marriage.

Recall that SDK confirmed that the actress took her two daughters and moved out of her husband Terna Tarka’s family home this February. The blogger further claimed that Akpofure was being physically abused by Tarka.

The news stirred concern among fans, especially since sources close to the situation claimed that the actress is struggling to make ends meet.

Which is why Akpofure has taken to her social media to set the records straight.

“No one is perfect and these things can happen to anyone, however, I want to make one thing clear which is I am not a victim of domestic violence,” she wrote, adding, “My ex is also not a violent person and a great father to our wonderful and precious little girls.”

She continued, “We have mutually split and are great friends and even better co-parents to our children in our family that we started. God bless you all.”

The former couple shares two daughters.