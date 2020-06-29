Venita Akpofure Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Style

Venita Akpofure’s little girl is three years old today.

Though the lockdown persists, this did not deter the actress and former BBN housemate from celebrating her offspring’s birthday with gorgeous shades of pink.

From little pink cupcakes to bigger pink cakes, the 33-year-old ensured her daughter would enjoy every bit of the day.

Taking to Instagram, Venita Akpofure wrote her heartfelt prayer for ‘Queen S’ who as born happy, healthy and strong.

“Queen,

When God brought you to me, I was delighted. You came healthy and happy and strong. Such a confident and self assured little madam you are now. I thank God for your adorable and strong personality. Queen daughter, I pray that God will bestow favor upon your life so that you may enjoy victory in whatever you do. Have a beautiful birthday celebration, my dear. May you flourish and prosper abundantly in every aspect of your beautiful life. And may God continue to provide and bless me with all the resources to ensure you and your sister excell and exceed always”.

