Venezuela’s Maduro Warns of Civil War as Crises Deepens

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has said he cannot rule out the possibility of civil war as pressure mounts on him to stand down.

Maduro, who rejected the EU’s Sunday deadline to call snap elections, warned that US President Donald Trump would leave the White House “stained with blood” if he intervened in the crisis.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president last month said on Sunday he would build an international coalition to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuelans.

In the interview with Spanish television programme Salvados, broadcast on Sunday, Mr Maduro was asked if the crisis in Venezuela could result in civil war.

“Today no-one could answer that question with certainty,” he said.

“Everything depends on the level of madness and aggressiveness of the northern empire [the US] and its Western allies.

“We ask that nobody intervenes in our internal affairs… and we prepare ourselves to defend our country.”

This comes as President Trump told US broadcaster CBS the use of military force remains “an option”

But Mr Maduro warned the US leader he risked a repeat of the Vietnam War – in which the US was involved from 1965 to 1973 – if he intervened.

“Stop. Stop. Donald Trump! You are making mistakes that are going to stain your hands with blood and you are going to leave the presidency stained with blood,” he said.

“Let’s respect each other, or is it that you are going to repeat a Vietnam in Latin America?”

On Monday, the UK and Spain officially recognised Mr Guaidó as interim president.

Nicolas Maduro has not called Presidential elections within 8 day limit we have set. So UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 4, 2019

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged him to call elections “as quickly as possible.”

“Venezuela should be the author of its own destiny. The international community has a duty to help and ensure that this happens with the necessary guarantees”, he told reporters.