Vehicles Burnt, House Demolished as Youths Clash with Police in Imo

Pandemonium broke out in Osemotto community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State after irate youths set three police vehicles and a bulldozer ablaze following a clash between them and policemen.

The clash follows a report that a court bailiff and some police officers demolished the house of the former Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and a House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Henry Okafor.

According to ChannelsTV, a man who claimed to be a court bailiff and about 20 policemen came in about 3 trucks fully armed with a bulldozer claimed to have got a Supreme Court order to demolish the building.

Reacting to the development, Mr Henry Okafor while speaking to newsmen denied knowledge of any court judgment because neither the police nor the court bailiff showed him any court judgment ordering the demolition.

“The issue here is that my property has been destroyed and it was led by the police and the people that destroyed it. And I rescued those policemen, those whose guns were collected, I had to fight and returned it to them. Those who would have been killed, I rescued them irrespective of the fact that they damaged my property.

“So I think it is the police who should tell me who have asked them to come and damage my property. So Nigeria Police destroyed my property, they know their collaborators. So if there is any court order at all, it is a mistake of identity, the execution was done in the wrong place,” he stated.