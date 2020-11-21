Vee Bags Endorsement Deal with Skincare Brand, Gleam Skincare

Vee Adeyele of Big Brother Naija Lockdown fame has announced an endorsement deal with foremost skincare brand, Gleam Skincare.

The singer and reality TV star noted that the deal had been in the works for a while but she had to put the products to test before attaching her name and face to it.

Vee who has been very outspoken about her stance not to promote bleaching and weoghtloss products, stating they do not align with her values, wrote;

“Good is Ready!!!

“Glad to finally be able to reveal that I’ve officially joined the @gleam_skincare_nigeria family. This has been I. The works for sometime now but I had to out their products to the test first and I can boldly say that the results are amazing”.

Congratulations to her!

